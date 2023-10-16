Heavy rain warning for Clare this week

Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow rain warning for several counties including Clare.

Heavy rain and “blustery” winds are expected in the coming days as Storm Babet is due to hit the island of Ireland.

Spells of heavy rain have been forecast for Clare, Kerry, Limerick, Tipperary, Kilkenny, Wexford from 6.00am on Tuesday to 1.00pm on Wednesday.

The weather service is also warning of blustery easterly winds at times.

Meanwhile, a Status Orange warning was initially issued for Cork but has since been extended to include Kerry.

The possible impacts include:

Localised Flooding

Poor visibility

Difficult driving conditions

