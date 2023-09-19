Heavy rainfall could cause flooding and travel issues

Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow wain warning for County Clare which could result in flooding and travel disruption.

The warning, which will come into effect at midnight, has been issued for Clare, Cork, Kerry, Limerick, Tipperary, Donegal and Connacht, and will remain in place until 6.00am on Wednesday.

The weather service says spells of rain will be heavy and persistent at times giving accumulative totals of 30 to 60mm, locally higher on hills.

The rain will ease off for a time in many parts on Tuesday daytime, before heavy spells of rain return Tuesday evening and night.

A wind warning has also been issued for Kerry and West Galway while a small craft warning is in place for the all Irish waters including off Clare.