Status Orange Snow/Ice Warning now extended to 8.00pm

Updates:

Sunday, 3.39pm: Some delays are being experienced at Shannon Airport while ground crews clear snow from the runway and taxiways. The area was hit with a prolonged period of heavy snow earlier this afternoon.

Delays are also being experienced as a result of issues at UK airports.

Shannon Airport continues to operate however and has been accepting diversions from other airports since early morning.

Sunday, 3.31pm: The M18 motorway, N18 dual-carriageway N19 airport rod have been experiencing heavy falls of snow and are in a dangerous condition.

*Flooding reported on the Ballyvaughan to Kilfenora road between Aillwee Cave and Lemenagh Castle.

*Flooding on the Corofin to Ennis road.

*Emergency services have dealt with a collision on the N18 at Clonmoney.

Sunday, 11.27am: Heavy sleet and snow reported in coastal areas but it’s not sticking.

Flooding and surface water also reported in many areas. This is likely to worsen as any snow melts.

Sunday, 10.18am: Met Éireann has now extended the original Status Orange Snow/Ice Warning until 8.00pm on Sunday.

Forecasters say we can expect ‘further falls of sleet and snow leading to significant accumulations.’

The possible impacts include:

• Very difficult travelling conditions

• Poor visibility

• Travel disruption delays to public transport likely (air, rail, bus)

• Difficult conditions underfoot

• Animal welfare issues

Sunday, 10.00am: Clare County Council is advising motorists to avoid two particular routes in Clare this morning.

“We advise all road users to avoid the R474 Ennis to Miltown Malbay Road west of Kilmaley village as the road is currently impassable due to recent heavy snowfall.

We also advise road users to avoid the R460 Inagh to Miltown Malbay road which has received heavy snowfall and is subject to hazardous driving conditions.

Due to the current Orange Level Warning for Clare we advise all road users to avoid unnecessary travel where possible.”

A number of cars had to be abandoned in the area of The Hand last evening because of the conditions.

Shannon Airport is fully operational with some flights experiencing delays. Intending passengers are advised to contact their airline for the latest flight information. Passengers travelling to Shannon Airport today are advised to allow extra time for their journey and to drive with extreme care.

The airport has accepted to diversions this morning as a result of weather in

Ryanair flight FR-611 from Dublin to Kerry Airport diverted to Shannon, landing at 10:37am.

Earlier, Norse Atlantic flight UBT-5876 travelling from Bridgetown, Barbados to Manchester diverted to Shannon Airport. The flight had circled near Manchester Airport for a time but when conditions didn’t allow it land, the crew opted to divert to Shannon.

Sunday, 9.16am: Met Éireann has now issued a Status Yellow Snow/Ice Warning for Munster and several other areas.

The new alert will take effect once the current Status Orange warning is lifted at 5.00pm today. Forecasters say we can expect further falls of sleet and snow with snowfall accumulations anticipated.

The potential impacts include hazardous travelling conditions, poor visibility and travel disruption. The warning will be in place from 5.00pm Sunday until midnight.

Sunday, 9.13am: Higher ground and country areas have been worst affected by the overnight snow.

While snow fell across Clare, in many areas it didn’t stick however, across most of the county, roads are in a dangerous condition and in some places impassable.

A Status Orange Snow/Ice warning remains in place until 5.00pm today (Sunday) while heavy snowfall is still being reported across Clare.

Motorists are urged to travel only if they need to. Snow ploughs are current working to clear some routes.

Roads on higher ground are worst affected and will pose challenges for most vehicles.

Coastal areas have been least affected where temperatures are slightly higher. Those areas are experiencing rainfall however.

Saturday, 8.40pm: Several roads are reported to be in a very dangerous condition as heavy snow sweeps across the county.

A number of cars have been abandoned or are reported to have left the road near The Hand on the R474 between Connolly and Miltown Malbay.

The R460 Inagh to Miltown Malbay road is also said to be in a dangerous condition in places.

Saturday: County Clare is bracing itself for “significant snowfall accumulations’ as motorists and the public generally are urged to exercise extreme caution.

A Status Orange Snow and Ice Warning will come into effect at 5.00pm today and remain valid until 5.00pm on Sunday.

Friday: Met Éireann has issued a Status Orange – Snow-Ice Warning for several counties including Clare.

The latest update from the weather service follows a previous Weather Advisory warning of possible snowfall this weekend.

Forecasters now say that “significant snowfall accumulations are expected.”

The potential impacts of this weather event include:

• Very difficult travelling conditions

• Poor visibility

• Travel disruption delays to public transport likely (air, rail, bus)

• Difficult conditions underfoot

• Animal welfare issues

The warning will come into effect at 5.00pm on Saturday and remain in place until 5.00pm on Sunday.

A Status Yellow Low Temperature/Ice issued for Clare yesterday, expired this morning.

Clare County Council has issued advice to the public ahead of the poor waether.

Driving conditions will be hazardous, even where roads are treated. Slow down, drive with caution, be aware of other road users and allow extra time for your journey.

Take extra care while walking; footpaths etc. can be extremely hazardous/slippery due to ice.

People are advised to prepare for this period of severe weather, including ensuring their mobile phone is fully charged and with them on all journeys. In an emergency dial 999 or 112.

The winter maintenance team will continue to treat roads identified in the Winter Maintenance Plan. Please refer to the Clare County Council website for the Winter Maintenance Plan which details treatment routes.

Ice free conditions cannot be guaranteed, even on treated road surfaces.

Check on elderly, vulnerable and isolated neighbours.

The Be Winter Ready website: https://www.gov.ie/en/campaigns/aa78b9-be-winter-ready provides further advice on preparing for severe weather.

Monitor Met Éireann forecasts and/or visit https://www.met.ie/ for the most up to date information. Information is available across social media platforms and other news media sources.

Forecast

Tonight (Friday)

Staying cold tonight and mainly dry with clear spells. There’ll be a few well scattered showers near western and northern coasts, the odd wintry one. Lowest temperatures of -3 to +1 degrees, locally colder where patches of fog and freezing fog develop. There’ll also be widespread frost and some ice forming once again.

Saturday

The frost and fog will clear through the morning and it’ll be dry for a time in many areas with some sunny spells, especially further north. Rain will gradually spread from the southwest over the course of the day, becoming heavy at times, especially later and as it meets the cold air further inland, it’ll turn to sleet and snow. A cold day with highest temperatures of just 1 to 6 degrees, with the higher temperatures along the south and southeast coasts, where the precipitation will fall mainly as rain. Winds will be mostly light easterly to begin, but will freshen through the day.

Thursday: Met Éireann a Status Yellow Low Temperature/Ice warning for the entire country as well as a Weather Advisory warning of possible snow this weekend.

Forecasters say it will be “very cold with widespread frost and ice as temperatures fall to -3 degrees or below in many areas.”

The Status Yellow warning will come into effect this Thursday evening at 6.00pm and remain in place until 11.00am on Friday.

The potential impacts of this drop in temperature includes hazardous travelling conditions and animal welfare issues.

The warning comes as Met Éireann’s Climate Station (ACS) located near Tulla in East Clare, recorded a temperature of -3.2C early this morning.

In an Advisory issued this morning, Met Éireann said: “Sleet and snow in places this weekend, with some disruption possible.

A spell of rain will spread northwards over Ireland during the course of Saturday, turning to sleet and snow in some areas. Rain, sleet and snow will continue for a time on Sunday before clearing eastwards into the Irish Sea.

Significant accumulations of snow are likely in some counties.”

The possible impacts including hazardous travelling conditions as well as travel & service disruption.

The advisory covers the period from midnight on Saturday to midnight on Monday.

Forecast

Thursday

Frost and any ice will clear this morning to leave a cold day and it’ll be dry and sunny in many areas. There’ll be scattered showers though, mainly in Ulster and Connacht, some of hail and sleet. There’ll be a few snow flurries too, mainly in the north. Highest temperatures of only 2 to 6 degrees in a light to moderate mainly north to northwest breeze.

Thursday Night

Cold tonight with clear spells and while it’ll be dry in most areas, there’ll be well scattered showers, mainly in the north and west, some wintry. Lowest temperatures of -5 to 0 degrees with widespread frost and some ice developing. Some fog and freezing fog will form too. Winds will be mostly light west to northwesterly or variable, but will be fresher in northern coastal parts.

Friday

It’ll be frosty to begin tomorrow morning with some fog in places too. The frost and fog will clear to leave another cold day, but it’ll be dry and sunny again in many areas. However there’ll be scattered showers, mainly in the north and some in the west, a few wintry, and with more persistent rain for a time in north Ulster. Highest temperatures of 2 to 6 degrees in mostly light to moderate westerly or variable breezes, the winds fresher for a time in coastal parts of the north and northeast.