Low level wind warning for Clare on Sunday

Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow Wind Warning for several counties including all of Munster as Storm Herminia .

Forecasters says we can expect strong and gusty winds which could cause ‘further damage to already weakened structures and trees as well as dangerous travelling conditions.

The warning will come into effect at 6.00am on Sunday and remain in place until 6.00pm.

In case anyone is planning a journey during the alert, the other affected counties, outside of Munster, are Carlow, Dublin, Kilkenny, Wexford, Wicklow and Galway.

According to Ireland’s Weather: “As named by the Spanish Meteorological Service, #StormHerminia will impact our weather during Sunday and to a lesser extent into Monday. The system did not meet the criteria to be named by our region’s storm naming group, which includes the UK Met Office, Met Éireann and KNMI (The Netherlands).

Met Éireann has issued Status Yellow Warnings for wind and rain for much of the southern half of Ireland. The Harmonie model suggests that parts of the southeast may experience slightly stronger wind gust than those recorded at places like Johnstown Castle in Wexford during #StormÉowyn.”

The max gust chart is enclosed below. The second image illustrates likely precipitation totals. Up to two inches of rain could fall in southern coastal counties and even higher totals in the mountains of West Cork and South Kerry, which will serve to swell river levels there.”

See http://met.ie for full details.