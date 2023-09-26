Met Éireann issues wind warning for Clare

Met Éireann has issue a Status Yellow wind warning for Munster and Leinster as Storm Agnes approaches Ireland.

The warning will come into effect at 7.00am on Wednesday and remain in place until midnight.

The weather service says it will become very windy on Wednesday with very strong and gusty southerly winds, veering westerly later on.

Potential impacts of the wind conditions include:

• Coastal flooding

• Difficult travel conditions

• Power outages

• Some fallen trees

Met Éireann has advised that further updates to this warning will follow.

A Status Orange rain warning has already been issued for Cork and Kerry while several other counties are under Status Yellow alert both of which could be extended to Clare.

Meanwhile, a Status Yellow gale warning has been issued for all coasts of Ireland including Clare.

On Wednesday, Southeast winds, later veering westerly will increase to gale force 8 or strong gale force 9 on all Irish coastal waters and on the Irish Sea.