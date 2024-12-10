Met Éireann warns of drop in temperatures overnight

Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow – Low Temperature/Ice Warning for a number of counties including Clare.

Forecasters say it will be very cold tonight (Tuesday) with minimum temperatures of -3 degrees or lower. A sharp to severe frost forming with icy stretches.

According to Automatic Climate Station (ACS) located near Tulla in East Clare, the temperature dropped to -3.1C last night.

The Status Yellow warning will come into effect at 8.00pm (Tuesday) and remain in place until 11.00am tomorrow (Wednesday)