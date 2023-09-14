Met Éireann warns of persistent rainfall overnight

Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow rainfall warning Co Clare.

The weather service is warning that persistent rainfall may cause localised flooding.

‘From Thursday evening to Friday evening, persistent and sometimes heavy rain may lead to localised flooding, poor visibility and difficult travelling conditions,” a spokesperson said.

Met Éireann’s original warning has since been extended to cover several more counties.

These are; Carlow, Dublin, Kerry, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Limerick, Offaly, Tipperary, Waterford, and Wicklow.

The alert will take effect from 6.00pm on Thursday and remain in place overnight up to 6.00am on Friday.

A Status Orange alert has been issued for Cork.

Road users in areas affected by the Orange Warnings for heavy rain are advised to check local traffic and weather conditions before setting out on a journey.

The Road Safety Authority has issued the following advice to road users on foot of the weather warnings.

Motorists

Drivers need to slow down and allow a greater braking distance between themselves and the vehicle in front in wet weather conditions. This is especially important on high speed roads such as dual carriageways and motorways where there is increased danger of aquaplaning.

Take special care when driving behind goods vehicles as they generate a considerable amount of spray which reduces your visibility, hold back to where you can see their mirrors.

If the road ahead is flooded choose another route, do not attempt to drive through it. Flooded roads that appear shallow could be deeper than you think. The verge may have subsided and there may also be trees or branches that have fallen that may not be visible.

Road users should always follow recommended routes and obey signs closing roads to traffic that have been put there by the local council or An Garda Síochána.

After going through water, drive slowly with your foot on the brake pedal for a short distance – this helps to dry the brakes.

Be Safe. Be Seen. Drive with dipped headlights at all times to ensure that you are visible and that you can see other road users.

Advice to Pedestrians, Cyclists and motorcyclists

Walk on the right-hand side of the road, facing traffic if there are no footpaths.

Cyclist should ensure that they and their bike are visible to other road users by investing in a good set of front and rear lights (white at the front, red at the back) and by wearing clothes that help you be seen on your bike, consider wearing high visibility material.

Be Safe. Be Seen. Visibility and light is reduced in poor weather conditions. Keep safe by making sure you can be seen. Wear bright clothing and consider wearing high visibility material.