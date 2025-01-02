Met Éireann warns of possible snow this weekend

Met Éireann a Status Yellow Low Temperature/Ice warning for the entire country as well as a Weather Advisory warning of possible snow this weekend.

Forecasters say it will be “very cold with widespread frost and ice as temperatures fall to -3 degrees or below in many areas.”

The Status Yellow warning will come into effect this Thursday evening at 6.00pm and remain in place until 11.00am on Friday.

The potential impacts of this drop in temperature includes hazardous travelling conditions and animal welfare issues.

The warning comes as Met Éireann’s Climate Station (ACS) located near Tulla in East Clare, recorded a temperature of -3.2C early this morning.

In an Advisory issued this morning, Met Éireann said: “Sleet and snow in places this weekend, with some disruption possible.

A spell of rain will spread northwards over Ireland during the course of Saturday, turning to sleet and snow in some areas. Rain, sleet and snow will continue for a time on Sunday before clearing eastwards into the Irish Sea.

Significant accumulations of snow are likely in some counties.”

The possible impacts including hazardous travelling conditions as well as travel & service disruption.

The advisory covers the period from midnight on Saturday to midnight on Monday.

Forecast

Thursday

Frost and any ice will clear this morning to leave a cold day and it’ll be dry and sunny in many areas. There’ll be scattered showers though, mainly in Ulster and Connacht, some of hail and sleet. There’ll be a few snow flurries too, mainly in the north. Highest temperatures of only 2 to 6 degrees in a light to moderate mainly north to northwest breeze.

Thursday Night

Cold tonight with clear spells and while it’ll be dry in most areas, there’ll be well scattered showers, mainly in the north and west, some wintry. Lowest temperatures of -5 to 0 degrees with widespread frost and some ice developing. Some fog and freezing fog will form too. Winds will be mostly light west to northwesterly or variable, but will be fresher in northern coastal parts.

Friday

It’ll be frosty to begin tomorrow morning with some fog in places too. The frost and fog will clear to leave another cold day, but it’ll be dry and sunny again in many areas. However there’ll be scattered showers, mainly in the north and some in the west, a few wintry, and with more persistent rain for a time in north Ulster. Highest temperatures of 2 to 6 degrees in mostly light to moderate westerly or variable breezes, the winds fresher for a time in coastal parts of the north and northeast.