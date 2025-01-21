Name of approaching storm confirmed as ‘Éowyn’

Met Éireann is continuing to monitor a deepening Low-Pressure system which is expected to track close to Ireland later this week.

On Thursday night and Friday, a deepening Low-Pressure system, Storm Éowyn is forecast to track across Ireland.

The weather service has published a weather advisory and is likely to issue warnings possibly later today or tomorrow.

Very strong to gale force winds are expected across the country with the potential for damaging wind gusts and disruption in places. Transitory falls of sleet and snow are expected too, especially across west and northwest counties. High seas and spells of heavy rain are expected also.

Met Éireann is advising the public to check the met.ie website and app for updates to forecasts and warnings in the coming days.

Last August, Met Éireann, along with the National Weather Services of the UK (Met Office) and the Netherlands (KNMI), has released the list of new storm names for the 2024/2025 storm season, which started on Sunday 1st September.

Each of the three meteorological services has contributed seven names to this season’s list.

Met Éireann’s contributions have been taken from a list of more than 500 suggestions by primary school children participating in ESB Science Blast last February.

The full 2024/25 list is Ashley, Bert, Conall, Darragh, Éowyn, Floris, Gerben, Hugo, Izzy, James, Kayleigh, Lewis, Mavis, Naoise, Otje, Poppy, Rafi, Sayuri, Tilly, Vivienne, Wren.

