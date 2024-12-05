New Rain and Wind Warnings issued for Clare

Met Éireann has issued two weather warnings for Co Clare which will quickly follow the windy conditions that we experienced during Thursday.

A Status Orange Wind Warning has been published for Clare, Kerry, Galway, Mayo, Sligo, Leitrim and Donegal also associated with Storm Darragh.

Having avoided Storm Conall which safely missed Ireland, Met Éireann says that Storm Darragh will bring heavy rain and strong winds on Friday followed by heavy showers Saturday morning.

Forecasters are warning of very strong and gusty northwest winds between 10.00pm on Friday and 9.00am on Saturday.

The possible impacts of the strong winds include fallen trees; damage to power lines; very difficult travelling conditions and potential damage to temporary structures.

Meanwhile, a Status Yellow Rain Warning will come into effect at 10.00am on Friday and remain in place until 10.00am on Saturday.

The affected counties include Clare, all of Connacht, Donegal, Cavan, Monaghan, Longford, Louth, Meath and Westmeath.

The potential impacts include localised flooding, poor visibility and difficult travelling conditions

National Outlook into next week

Extremely windy or stormy for a time on Friday night with heavy rain, possibly wintry in some northern areas, giving way to clear spells and occasional showers, some of hail or sleet. Turning colder with winds becoming fresh to strong and gusty northwest winds later in the night. Lowest temperatures of 0 to 3 degrees with some frost and ice likely.

It looks set to be cold and windy on Saturday with sunny spells and blustery showers, some of hail and sleet and with some snow showers likely over higher ground. The showers will be most widespread across the north and west, but will make their way across the country too in fresh to strong and gusty northwest winds. There’s a chance of some thunder too, mainly near the north and west coast. Highest temperatures of just 4 to 8 degrees and feeling even colder due to the added wind chill factor.

Cold and breezy on Saturday night with clear spells and further showers, some wintry, with the showers mainly in the north and parts of the west, but becoming more isolated overnight. Lowest temperatures of 1 to 5 degrees, with the chance of some frost and ice in sheltered parts.

Cold, bright and breezy on Sunday with sunshine and just a few isolated showers, mainly in northern parts early in the day. Highest temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees in moderate to fresh and occasionally gusty north to northwest winds, stronger in coastal parts of the north and west.

The winds will ease on Sunday night, becoming light to moderate northerly, and it will be dry with clear spells. Lowest temperatures -2 to +2 degrees with some frost and ice.

Monday will be cold but with high pressure in charge, it’ll be dry and bright with plenty of sunshine. Highest temperatures of just 4 to 8 degrees in light to moderate northerly winds.

Monday night will be very cold and dry with clear spells. There’ll be a widespread sharp to severe frost and ice. Some fog or freezing fog will form too as it’ll be calm. Lowest temperatures of -3 to 2 degrees.

The frost and ice will clear on Tuesday morning, but the fog will be slow enough to clear and may linger in some parts through the day. There’ll be some sunshine though elsewhere. Highest temperatures of just 2 to 7 degrees, coldest where the fog lingers, in light variable breezes.

Tuesday night is likely to be another cold, dry, frosty and potentially foggy night.