New Status Yellow weather warning issued for Clare

Met Éireann has issued a new Status Yellow Wind Warning for a number of counties including Clare, Kerry, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo.

The latest warning comes as a Status Orange Rain Warning for Clare expired this morning.

Forecasters say Storm Bert will continued to bring strong to gale force and very gusty south to southwest winds, strongest in coastal parts.

The possible impacts of the winds include fallen trees; debris, loose objects displaced and difficult travelling conditions

The warning will come into effect at 8.00am on Sunday and remain in effect until 7.00pm (Sunday).

Met Éireann’s recent weather advisory says Storm Bert will continue to dominate our weather through the weekend and into early next week and further warnings will be issued for this event.

Meanwhile, a Status Yellow – Gale Warning remains in place until midnight for all coasts of Ireland and on the Irish Sea.

Southeast to south winds, veering south to southwest, will reach gale force 8 or strong gale force 9.