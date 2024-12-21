Power outages reported across Clare as winds pick up

Updates:

Power outages are beginning to be reported across Clare as the promised high winds take hold

Ruan – 46 affected – Expected restoration time – 2.00pm

Tulla – 55 affected – Power Restored

Kilkishen – 65 affected – Power Restored

Kilmaley – 103 affected – Power Restored

Ballynacally – 158 affected – Expected restoration time 11.45pm

Kildysart – 172 affected – Power Restored

Drumquin – 643 affected – Power Restored

For more information click here for ESB Network’s PowerCheck Website

Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow Wind Warning for a number counties including Clare.

The weather service has issued a revised alert having previously warned of high winds between 3.00am on Saturday and 6.00pm on Sunday.

The new warning for Clare, Kerry and Limerick will take effect at 3.00pm on Saturday and remain in place until 3.00pm on Sunday.

Forecasters say we can expect ‘sustained strong and gusty westerly winds veering northwesterly coupled with large coastal waves. Winds peaking on Saturday night into Sunday morning.’

The potential impacts of the strong winds include.

• Wave overtopping and/or spray

• Difficult travelling conditions especially near the coast

• Some fallen trees