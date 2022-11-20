Rain warning for Clare – Gale warning for coast

Met Éireann has issued two weather warnings that will affect Co Clare overnight on Sunday and all day on Monday.

The weather service has warned that heavy or thundery pulses of rain on Sunday night and Monday could lead to flooding in places.

The rain warning will take effect from 3.00am on Monday and remain in place until 8.00pm.

- Advertisement -

Meanwhile, a Status Yellow gale warning has been issued for coastal areas from Carnsore Point to Loop Head to Fair Head

Met Éireann has said: “Southeast or cyclonic winds will reach gale force 8 or higher on Irish coastal waters from Carnsore Point to Loop Head to Fair Head.”