Rainfall warning issued for Clare

Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow rainfall warning for most of the country including Clare.
The weather service is warning of spells of heavy rain from this evening through to Saturday morning.
Met Éireann says possible impacts include spot flooding, poor visibility and difficult travelling conditions
The warning will take effect at 8.00pm (Friday) and remain in place until 8.00am Saturday.
Unseasonably wet and windy weather will develop tonight and on Saturday morning as a low pressure system sweeps across Ireland⚠️🌬️🌧️
