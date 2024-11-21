Second storm of the year set to arrive this weekend

Met Éireann has issued Status Yellow – Wind and Rain warning for Ireland as the second storm of the year is set to reach Ireland late on Friday night.

Forecasters say that Storm Bert will bring very strong southeast to south winds coupled with heavy rain.

Met Éireann has said: “This weekend, Storm Bert will move close to Ireland, displacing the recent cold Artic airmass. Very strong winds and heavy rain will track northeastwards over the country on Friday night with warnings already in places.

Storm Bert will continue to dominate our weather through the weekend and into early next week and further warnings will be issued for this event.”

The Status Yellow warning will come into effect at 10.00pm on Friday and remain in place until midnight on Saturday.

The possible impacts of the weather event include localised flooding; travel disruption and fallen trees.