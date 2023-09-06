Status Yellow – High Temperature warning for Ireland

- Advertisement -

Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow – High Temperature warning for Ireland.

The weather service says there will be very warm and humid weather on Thursday and Friday. Daytime temperatures in excess of 27 degrees are expected in many areas away from coasts with night time temperatures not falling below 15 degrees.

Forecasters say the potential impacts include:

• Heat stress

• Uncomfortable sleeping conditions

• Risk of water related incidents

The warning will come into effect at 8.00am on Thursday and remain in place until 8.00am on Saturday.