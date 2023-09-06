Status Yellow – High Temperature warning for Ireland
Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow – High Temperature warning for Ireland.
The weather service says there will be very warm and humid weather on Thursday and Friday. Daytime temperatures in excess of 27 degrees are expected in many areas away from coasts with night time temperatures not falling below 15 degrees.
Forecasters say the potential impacts include:
• Heat stress
• Uncomfortable sleeping conditions
• Risk of water related incidents
The warning will come into effect at 8.00am on Thursday and remain in place until 8.00am on Saturday.
Warm & close this afternoon with a mix of cloud & some spells of sunshine 🌤️🥵
The best sunshine will be in the NE☀️
A few heavy showers may break out in the SW🌦️
More here 👇https://t.co/9gKN6SVok4
Latest Radar here 👇https://t.co/qbm1utzIos
Latest 🛰️☁️🌡️🍃 below pic.twitter.com/T3CqmNbK67
— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) September 6, 2023