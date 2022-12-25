Status Yellow Ice Warning for Clare

Met Éireann has issued Status Yellow – Ice warning for Ireland for tonight.
Forecasters say there will be ice in places tonight and tomorrow morning leading to hazardous travelling conditions, especially on untreated roads and paths.
The warning will take effect at midnight tonight and remained valid until 10.00am on St. Stephen’s Day (Monday).
The warning is in place for all of Ireland.
⚠️Status Yellow – Ice warning for Ireland⚠️
Ice in places tonight and tomorrow morning leading to hazardous travelling conditions, especially on untreated roads and paths ❄️🚗
🗓️Valid: 00:00 Monday 26/12/2022 to 10:00 Monday 26/12/2022https://t.co/l8JdKfxxiH pic.twitter.com/62pvfTohPC
— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) December 25, 2022
