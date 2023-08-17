Status Yellow rain warning for Clare

Met Éireann has updated a Status Yellow rain warning issued for Clare this Friday.

The warning will now take effect at 2.00pm on Friday and remain in place until 3.00am on Saturday.

The updated warning will affect all of Munster, Carlow, Kilkenny, Laois, Offaly, Wexford and Galway.

Met Éireann is warning of heavy rain with thundery downpours on Friday and Friday night.

Forecasters say that potential impacts include spot flooding and difficult travelling conditions.

A rain warning for the rest of country will come into effect at 5.00pm on Friday and remain in place until 6.00am on Saturday.