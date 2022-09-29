Status Yellow Rain/Wind Warning for Clare

Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow Rain Warning for a number of counties including this Friday.

The other counties are Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo.

Met Éireann has said it will become wet and windy tonight and during Friday morning with strong and gusty southerly winds developing. Heavy rainfall may cause some localised flooding.

The warning will take effective from 2.00am on Friday and remain in place until 2.00pm.

A Small Craft warning has also been issued for all coasts of Ireland

South to southwest winds, veering westerly will reach force 6 or higher on all Irish coasts.

This warning will remained in place until 7.00pm on Saturday.