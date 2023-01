Met Éireann has issued Status Yellow – Snow/Ice warning for thirteen counties including Clare.

The warning, issued late this evening, takes effect immediately and will remain in place until 9.00am tomorrow (Wednesday)

Met Éireann is warning of scattered sleet and snow showers with some accumulations possible. Icy stretches likely.

The warning covers Clare, Monaghan, Cork, Kerry, Limerick, Galway, Mayo, Roscommon, Longford, Louth, Meath, Offaly, Westmeath.