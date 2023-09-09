Advertisement
Status Yellow Thunderstorm warning for Clare

Met Éireann has issued  a Status Yellow Thunderstorm warning for a number of counties in including Clare.

The weather service is warning of localised thunderstorms/slow-moving heavy downpours giving frequent lightning and surface water-flooding.

The warning for Cavan, Monaghan, Clare, Galway, Leitrim, Roscommon, Longford, Louth, Meath, Offaly, Westmeath will come into effect at midday on Sunday and remain in place until midnight.

Find out more about Met Éireann weather warnings.

Met Éireann has confirmed the storm names for 2023/24.
