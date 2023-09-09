Status Yellow Thunderstorm warning for Clare

Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow Thunderstorm warning for a number of counties in including Clare.

The weather service is warning of localised thunderstorms/slow-moving heavy downpours giving frequent lightning and surface water-flooding.

The warning for Cavan, Monaghan, Clare, Galway, Leitrim, Roscommon, Longford, Louth, Meath, Offaly, Westmeath will come into effect at midday on Sunday and remain in place until midnight.

