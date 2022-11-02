Status Yellow Wind & Rain warning for Clare

Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow wind and rain warning for the entire country including Clare.

The weather service has said it will be very windy today with widespread gales, southerly veering westerly. Some severe and damaging gusts may occur.

Forecasters have also warned of the potential for localised “wave overtopping along Atlantic coasts.”

A spell of heavy rain will also occur, leading to flooding in places.

The warning, which took effect at 4.00am, remains until 9.00pm Wednesday.