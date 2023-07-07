Status Yellow wind warning issued for Clare

Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow wind warning for several counties including Clare.

The weather service is warning of “unseasonably strong southeasterly winds overnight and for a time on Saturday morning, strongest in southern and western coastal areas and on high ground.”

Forecasters say the possible impacts include:

Damage to tents and other temporary structures

Falling branches

Wave overtopping along parts of the south coast

The warning has been issued for counties Clare, Cork, Kerry, Kilkenny, Limerick, Tipperary, Waterford, Wexford and Carlow.

The warning will take effect at midnight and remain in place until 10.00am on Saturday.