Two Status Yellow cold weather warnings for Clare

Met Éireann has issued two Status Yellow – Low Temperature/Ice warnings for Ireland.

The first will come into effect at 8.00pm on Tuesday and remain in place until 10.00am in Wednesday.

While temperatures will rise during Wednesday, another spell of cold weather is expected on Wednesday night.

The second warning will become effective at 8.00pm on Wednesday and stay in place until 10.00am on Thursday.

Met Éireann is warning that it will be very cold with widespread frost and icy stretches.

The possible impacts of the cold spell include hazardous conditions on roads and paths and some travel disruption.

The weather warnings following a previous cold weather advisory issued by the weather service.