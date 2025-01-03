Weather Updates – Events/Transport….

As Met Éireann has issued a Status Orange Snow/Ice warning for Clare it is likely that transport could be affected; events maybe cancelled or postponed while tourists attractions or businesses may decide to close on safety grounds.

Here we will keep you updated as best we can as information becomes available.

If you would like something in particular mentioned here, please contact us by email.

Bunratty Castle & Folk Park

Bunratty Castle and Folk Park will close at 3pm today, Saturday 4th January and will be closed all day Sunday 5th January.

Should you have a booking to visit us during this period please email bunratty@claretourismdev.ie and we will be happy to assist.

Shannon Airport

A spokesperson for Shannon Airport said: “Intending passengers who are due to travel Saturday evening and Sunday are advised to check with their airline directly for the most up-to-date flight information.

Given the forecast we also advise passengers to allow extra time for their journey to the airport and to drive with care.”

Bus Éireann

Bus Éireann would like to advise all intending passengers, particularly those in counties subject to Status Orange Weather Warnings, to check the ‘Service Updates’ section of our website before travelling as there is the potential for disruption to services due to adverse weather conditions.

Bus Éireann will continue to monitor weather advisories (issued by Met Éireann met.ie/warnings) as well as road conditions in the coming days and any service disruptions will be posted on their website.

The spokesperson said: “The safety of our passengers and staff is of paramount importance to Bus Éireann and we would encourage all customers to plan their journeys in advance, allowing extra time for their journey, during this period of adverse weather”.

Ennistymon Blood Donation Clinic cancelled

The Irish blood Transfusion Service regrets to announce that Ennistymon’s Blood Donation Clinics scheduled for Monday 6th & Tuesday 7th January have been cancelled due to predicted weather conditions.

The IBTSThis decision was taken after the IBTS Business Continuity Planning (BCP) group met to discuss contingency plans to manage the impact of bad weather on IBTS in general and on scheduled blood donation clinics.

Cliffs of Moher

Due to a status orange weather warning, the Cliffs of Moher Experience will close at the earlier time of 2pm on Saturday, January 4th and will remain closed for the full day on Sunday, January 5th!

A spokesperson said: “Please do not visit the site as it is extremely unsafe to do so!”.