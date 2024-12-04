Wind warning issued for six counties including Clare

Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow Wind Warning for six western counties including Clare.

Forecasters are warning that on Thursday afternoon and evening, we can expected strong and very gusty west to northwest winds in Clare, Galway, Mayo, Sligo, Leitrim, Donegal.

The possible impacts of the strong winds include falling branches; localised debris and difficult travelling conditions.

The warning will take effect 1.00pm and Thursday and remain in place until 9.00pm (Thursday 05/12/2024).

Click here to monitor Met Éireann update.