Clare under Status Yellow wind warning today

Update: Shannon Ferry Company has suspended sailings between 11.00am and 4.00pm “due to high winds and big tides. The company has apologised for the inconvenience.

Clare will remain under a Status Yellow wind warning until later afternoon today.

Met Éireann is warning of “very strong and gusty southwest to west winds on Friday leading to some coastal flooding.”

The warning will remain in effect for a 12-hour period up to 5.00pm today.