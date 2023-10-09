Live Updates: Shannon Airport closed due to heavy fog

Live Updates:

Two Omni Air International flights due in Shannon this morning have diverted to Dublin Airport.

Ryanair flight FR93 from Stansted to Shannon has diverted to Cork Airport.

It’s now understood the Shannon Airport will now remain closed until midday however this is expected to be extended to 1.00pm

Flights are beginning to enter holding patterns in the hope that conditions will improve shortly. These flights will likely have to divert to their alternate airports.

A Ryanair flight from Manchester to Shannon took off this morning despite the mid-west airport being closed. Flight FR4776 has since diverted to Cork Airport.

Earlier: Shannon Airport remains closed this morning after unexpected heavy fog reduced visibility below safe operating limits late last night.

All outbound services were immediately cancelled while any inbound flights were advised of the situation and diverted to Dublin Airport instead.

- Advertisement -

Flights in and out of Shannon remain cancelled this morning while the airport is not expected to reopen until later this morning when weather conditions improve.

It is very rare that Shannon is forced to closed as a result of poor visibility and is usually the airport that handles flights from Cork, Knock and Dublin airports when visibility is poor there.

Last night however, dense fog forced airport authorities to close the airport after visibility dropped below safe operating limits.

The poor visibility at Shannon was compounded by ongoing essential works being undertaken on a taxiway at the airport. This prevented the airport from implementing ‘low visibility procedures’ which they would otherwise have been able to.

A number of flights to and from Shannon Airport were cancelled while no flights have operated in or out of Shannon since the airport was closed shortly after 11.00pm last night.

Several inbound flights which were already on approach to Shannon opted to divert to Dublin Airport.

In a statement this morning, a Shannon Airport spokesperson said: “Due to unexpected heavy fog conditions during a period of essential taxiway maintenance work, Shannon Airport remains temporarily closed.

As a result, flights in and out of Shannon Airport may be cancelled or delayed this morning, Monday 9th October. Passengers are advised to check their flight status directly with the airline in advance of travelling to the airport.

The runway is expected to reopen later this morning once the fog clears, subject to weather conditions. We will continue to update passengers across our social media channels.”

Meanwhile, the Shannon-based Irish Coast Guard helicopter was prevented from landing at University Hospital Galway (UHG) last night as a result of poor visibility.

Rescue 115 had been tasked to airlift a patient to hospital from Inis Oírr, the smallest of the Aran Islands. The helicopter crew had planned flying the patient to UHG however on approach to the hospital visibility was too poor to attempt and approach or landing.

As a result, the helicopter flew the patient to University Hospital Limerick before returning to land in Shannon before the airport was forced to close.

The flights that diverted to Dublin Airport last night include:

Ryanair

FR4795 from Manchester

FR310 from Stansted

FR1349 from Fuerteventura

FR3599 from Edinburgh

FR5224 from Liverpool

FR1463 from Malta

FR3176 from Oporto

Aer Lingus

EI110 from New York

EI134 from Boston