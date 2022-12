Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow warning for seventeen counties, including Clare, and Connacht.

The weather service is warning of “poor visibility and treacherous conditions with dense fog in parts.”

The Status Yellow warning is for Carlow, Dublin, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Longford, Louth, Meath, Offaly, Westmeath, Wicklow, Cavan, Donegal, Monaghan, Clare, Limerick, Tipperary, Connacht.

The warning will remain in place until 5:00am on Friday.