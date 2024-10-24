Status Yellow Rain Warning issued for Clare

Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow Rain Warning for four western counties including Clare.

The weather service says we can expect ‘heavy and persistent rain’ for a period from 3.00pm today until 3.00am tomorrow (Friday). The countries that are likely to be affected are Clare, Limerick, Galway and Mayo.

Possible Impacts of the heavy rain include localised flooding and difficult travelling conditions

- Advertisement -

Forecasters have also issued a Status Yellow Gale Warning (Marine) for waters from Mizen Head to Loop Head to Erris Head where northerly winds will reach gale force 8 or strong gale force 9.

This warning will come into effect at 6.00pm Thursday and remain in place until midday on Friday.