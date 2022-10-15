Status Yellow Thunderstorm warning for Clare

Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow Thunderstorm warning for Munster.

The weather service is warning of further heavy showers and thunderstorms coupled with strong and gusty southwesterly winds and possible falls of hail.

Disruption is expected including spot flooding and dangerous road conditions, especially near coasts, according to Met Éireann.

The warning will remain valid until 9.00pm on Saturday.

Meanwhile there is also a Small Craft warning in place for all coasts of Ireland including Clare.

Southwest to west winds will increase force 6 or higher at times on all Irish coasts.

