Updates: Status Yellow Wind & Rain warning for Clare

5.40pm – Power has now been restored in the Miltown Malbay areas where a small number of customers had been affected.

5.25pm – Power outages have been reported in several places across the county. Power has been restored in the Fanore area however over 100 customers remained without electricity in the Doonbeg, Kilnaboy, Crusheen, Miltown Malbay, Ballyalla (Ennis) and Boston/Tubber areas.

Over 200 customers are without power in the Scarriff area.

5.15pm – Four flights diverted to Shannon Airport this afternoon as a result of weather issues at Cork and Dublin airports.

The Ryanair flights from London Gatwick to Cork; Malaga to Cork and Edinburgh to Cork as well as an Aer Lingus service from Bristol to Dublin all diverted to Shannon.

3.55pm – Flooding in the areas below has now eased.

Flooding reported on the Tulla Road at Roslevan and at the railway bridge at Corrovorrin.

Surface water on Mill Road in Ennis and near Ennis Community College

Severe flooding at lower Turnpike Road (O’Connell Street end)

Flooding also reported at Kilnamona

Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow wind and rain warning for the entire country including Clare.

The weather service has said it will be very windy today with widespread gales, southerly veering westerly. Some severe and damaging gusts may occur.

Forecasters have also warned of the potential for localised “wave overtopping along Atlantic coasts.”

A spell of heavy rain will also occur, leading to flooding in places.

The warning, which took effect at 4.00am, remains until 9.00pm Wednesday.