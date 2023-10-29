Weather Advisory issued ahead of Storm Ciarán

Met Éireann has issued a Weather Advisory ahead of the arrival of Storm Ciarán later this week.

While no weather warning has been issued year, Met Éireann’s Weather Warning Alerting Service has issue an ‘advisory’. It is possible that a Status Yellow rain warning at least could be issued in the coming days.

“On Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, there will be heavy showers or longer spells of rain at times over Ireland with flooding likely in places, as soils are saturated and river levels are high,” according to forecasters.

“Later Wednesday and on Thursday, Storm Ciarán will bring falls of heavy rain and strong winds. Current indications suggest the heaviest rain and strongest winds will be in Munster and Leinster with flooding likely.”

The Irish Meteorological Service says other possible impacts include poor visibility and difficult/dangerous driving conditions.

The advisory, which came into effect earlier on Sunday afternoon, will remain in place until 11.30pm on Thursday (November 2nd).

