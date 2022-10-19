Weather warnings for Clare will last until Saturday

Met Éireann has extended a weather warning for other parts of the country to include Clare.

Much of the east coast and Munster were already under Status Orange rain and thunderstorm warnings while Clare has now been added to a widening list and placed under a Status Yellow alert.

The warning, which came into effect at 5.00pm, will remain in place until 10pm (Wednesday). However, another Status Yellow Thunderstorm warning will take effect at midnight and will be valid until 4.30pm on Saturday.

Met Éireann is warning of Bands of thunderstorms with lightning strikes causing some disruption in places. Lightning events have already been reported in North Clare.