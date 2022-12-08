Live Updates: Status Yellow warnings for Ireland

Updates:

5.45pm – Road temperatures are reported to be around 0C on the N18, M18, N68 (Ennis-Kilrush road) and N67 (Lisdoonvarna to Ballyvaughan road). Traffic Infrastructure Ireland (TII) roadside monitoring equipment indicate low road temperatures on these routes. Caution is urged.

Thursday’s forecast – An icy start to Thursday with black ice and patches of freezing fog leading to hazardous travel conditions. Further well scattered wintry showers will occur in the morning with a light dusting of snow on some lower levels. Sunny spells will follow as wintry showers become isolated. Highest temperatures of just 1 to 4 degrees in light northerly or variable breezes.

- Advertisement -

Met Éireann has upgrade a Weather Advisory to a Status Yellow warning for Ireland including County Clare.

The Ice warning will take effect at midnight Wednesday and remain in place until midday on Thursday.

The weather service is warning of hazardous conditions as a band of wintry precipitation sinks southwards with the potential for black ice/freezing rain on surfaces.

Meanwhile, a Status Yellow – Low Temperature/Ice warning has also been issued for Ireland.

The warning will take effect at 10.00pm on Thursday and remain in place until 10am on Friday.

Met Éireann is warning of hazardous conditions with a sharp to severe frost with icy surfaces, as temperatures widely fall to -4 degrees Celsius.

Earlier: Met Éireann has issued a Winter Weather Advisory issued for Ireland.

The weather service is warning of very cold this week as an Arctic airmass sets in, is expected bring sharp to severe frosts and icy stretches on roads.

“Showers of hail, sleet, and snow will occur during the second half of the week. Updates with potential warnings will be issued in the coming days,” Met Éireann has said.

The advisory will remain in place until 11.30pm on Saturday December 10th. Weather warnings could be issued between now and then however.

For winter weather preparation www.winterready.ie

Get your 10-day location forecast at www.met.ie.