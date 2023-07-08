43rd Junior Tour of Ireland details confirmed

Next week sees the return of the 43rd Eurocycles Eurobaby Junior Tour to the roads of County Clare.

Many of the previously used stages make their return to the 2023 edition over more than 520 kilometres of County Clare Roads which takes place from Tuesday 11th until Sunday 16th July.

135 entries who are of the Junior category (16-18 years old) have been received from domestic teams who will face stiff competition from teams travelling to the Mid-West from the United States, Canada, England, Scotland, Isle of Man, Netherlands and Portugal.

Competition kicks off on Tuesday evening with a short 48 kilometre opener starting and finishing in Barefield which also hosted the finish of stage 2 of Rás Tailteann this year.

Stage 2 sees the athletes take on a 103 kilometre stage out to the west coast by Spanish Point, Lahinch, Cliffs of Moher, Corrofin and finishing on the Ennis Bypass.

Stage 3 travels from Ennis westbound to Kilkee, a stage of 93.7 kilometres along the Shannon Estuary through Kilrush and onto the Wild Atlantic Way at Kilkee Cliffs before the fast finish into the seaside town.

Stage 4 is 111.7 kilometres and an adjusted stage from previous years based in the north of the county. Aillwee Caves play host to this years event for both the start and finish as the race departs on its usual early loop via Carron before racing through the Burren,

Ballyvaughan and onto the Coast road for Doolin where the climb of Doonagore (Castle Hill) awaits. From there the riders will race back through the Burren via Lemenagh Castle before tackling the short steep finish to the entrance of Aillwee Cave.

Stage 5 is 87.5 kilometres and sees the riders travel into East Clare along the Tulla Road to Tuamgraney and Scarriff where a number of climbs greet the riders on the same roads as Rás Tailteann this year via Maghera, Crusheen and finishing at Barefield.

Finally stage 6 remains the same as previous years with 8 laps of a circuit on the outskirts of Ennis taking in the Kilrush road, Ballyea and racing back in the Kildysert road to finish at the Watertower on Clonroadbeg.

Further details of the teams will be announced in the coming days.

For more information and the event Technical Guide visit www.juniortourofireland.com

Vire the Junior Tour Race Manual 2023 here