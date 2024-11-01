Banner flies high on PwC Hurling All-Star team

Clare’s Shane O’Donnell and Galway’s Paul Conroy have been crowned the PwC GAA GPA Hurler and Footballer of the Year for 2024.

The highest individual awards in Gaelic Games were voted on by their peers and were announced as part of the PwC All-Stars banquet at Dublin’s RDS, where the PwC Hurling AllStar team was also announced live, and where Clare claimed six of the places on that stellar 15.

The 2024 Players of the Year recognise two of the iconic servants of their generation.

From Éire Óg in Ennis, Shane O’Donnell made a sensational start to his career when he was famously sprung as a last-minute starter in the 2013 All-Ireland final replay to score three goals in that win over Cork. Some 11 years later, O’Donnell’s explosive presence in attack lost none of its potency to inspire Clare to the Allianz Division 1 and Liam MacCarthy Cup crowns.

He was the PwC Hurler of the month for April and June, showing his consistency, and scored 214 in the Banner’s successful championship campaign. A high achiever off the field, the 30 yearold holds a PhD in Microbiology and was awarded a Fulbright Scholarship to Harvard University in the US.

Galway’s Paul Conroy is the first player from his club, St James’s, to be awarded an All-Star. He is also one of Gaelic football’s longest serving outfield players having started his career with the Tribesmen in 2008, scoring six points on his league debut against Roscommon.

The PwC GAA GPA Young Players of the Year were also announced. Clare defender and All-Star corner back Adam Hogan was the hurling recipient in a memorable year for the man marking Feakle defender, who also won a Fitzgibbon Cup with Mary Immaculate College this year, and last week the Clare SHC.

Armagh forward and All-Star Oisín Conaty is the football winner. The powerful 21-year-old forward from Tír na nÓg scored 0-13 in Armagh’s run to Sam, including scoring 0-3 from play and being awarded Man of the Match in the All-Ireland final victory over Galway.

The PwC Hurling All-Star team for 2024 is notable for the fact that it is an all-Munster affair – a first in the history of the 53-year scheme. Clare, Cork and Limerick players make-up the final 15.

Goalkeeper Nickie Quaid, defenders Dan Morrissey and Kyle Hayes and forward Gearóid Hegarty fly the flag for Munster champions Limerick and add to their impressive individual AllStar hauls.

Joining O’Donnell and Hogan on a big night for Clare are defensive rock David McInerney, midfield maestro Tony Kelly, and star forwards David Fitzgerald and Mark Rogers. Cork’s dramatic championship is reflected in selections for brothers Eoin and Robert Downey in defence, midfielder Darragh Fitzgibbon, and sharp shooters Shane Barrett and Seamus Harnedy.

For Glen Rovers brothers Eoin and Robert Downey it is a special accolade and they become the 24th set of hurling brothers to be All-Stars since Wexford’s Martin and John Quigley became the first hurling family to do so in 1974.

Uachtarán CLG Jarlath Burns said: “It was on this very day 140 years ago that the GAA was formed by a small group in a small room in Hayes’s Hotel in Thurles. Little did Cusack and Davin and their colleagues know it then, but their dream and vision would have a transformative effect on Irish life and culture.

“Our great games are fueled by our glorious players and their sublime skills, and though the PwC All-Stars we have an opportunity to reflect on a wonderful season and honour those hurlers and footballers who help us to write the continuing epic that is the story of the GAA.

“To have been nominated was a feat, but to be selected is something special and my congratulations to our All-Star Class of 2024 and the joy it brings to your families and clubs. It is an extra special occasion for Shane and Paul and for Adam and Oisín – a brilliant and worthy end to a magnificent year. Our thanks to the GPA for their partnership and to PwC for their valued support of this iconic scheme.”

GPA CEO Tom Parsons said: “Our two PwC GAA GPA Player of the Year winners have had remarkable seasons and indeed have remarkable stories.

“Shane burst onto the scene in 2013 as an All-Ireland final hat-trick hero and now eleven years later is named hurling’s top player. The way he has developed his game over the years to be a fulcrum for the Clare attack is a testament to his maturity and his hurling brain. His consistently high level of performance in recent seasons always pointed to a player of the year award being on the horizon.

“Paul racked up scoring numbers from play this year that an inside forward would be proud of. To be doing so from midfield and at the age of 35 should be an inspiration to any player around the country for whom time is pushing on.

“To Paul and Shane, massive congratulations and I also want to extend my heartiest congratulations to Oisín and Adam on their PwC GAA GPA Young Player of the Year awards. The future is in safe hands with young players of this calibre. Congratulations too to all 15 PwC Hurling All-Stars for 2024.”

The PwC All-Stars teams were chosen by a panel of Gaelic Games correspondents from across print, radio, tv and digital media. The overall Player of the Year awards are picked by the intercounty players directly. The GAA All-Stars Awards date back to 1971 and were initiated by the Gaelic Games media led by the late Mick Dunne from RTÉ.

PwC Hurling All-Stars 2024 (Previous winning All-Star year in brackets)

1 Nickie Quaid (Effin, Limerick) (2020, 2022)

2 Adam Hogan (Feakle, Clare)

3 Eoin Downey (Glen Rovers, Cork)

4 Dan Morrissey (Ahane, Limerick) (2018, 2020, 2023)

5 David McInerney (Tulla, Clare) (2013)

6 Robert Downey (Glen Rovers, Cork)

7 Kyle Hayes (Kildimo-Pallaskenry, Limerick) (2020, 2021, 2022, 2023)

8 Tony Kelly (Ballyea, Clare) (2013, 2020, 2021, 2022)

9 Darragh Fitzgibbon (Charleville, Cork) (2018)

10 David Fitzgerald (Inagh-Kilnamona, Clare) (2022)

11 Shane Barrett (Blarney, Cork)

12 Seamus Harnedy (St Ita’s, Cork) (2013, 2018)

13 Gearóid Hegarty (St Patrick’s, Limerick) (2020, 2021, 2022)

14 Shane O’Donnell (Éire Óg, Clare) (2022, 2023)

15 Mark Rodgers (Scariff, Clare)

*PwC GAA GPA Hurler of the Year – Shane O’Donnell (Clare)

*PwC GAA GPA Young Hurler of the Year – Adam Hogan (Clare)

PwC GAA GPA Footballer of the Year – Paul Conroy (Galway)

PwC GAA GPA Young Footballer of the Year – Oisín Conaty (Armagh)