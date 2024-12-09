Camogie Association seeks historical materials for archives

The Camogie Association has launched a nationwide appeal for historical materials to contribute to the GAA Library and Archives.

The items required includes, but is not limited to; minute books, convention reports, match programmes and souvenir programmes (i.e. opening of grounds), publications (books, magazines and annuals), old photographs and letters and diaries relating to Camogie.

The appeal forms part of the Camogie Association’s Newman Fellowship Project at University College Dublin. The Fellowship project on the history of Camogie was launched to celebrate the 120th anniversary of the founding of Camogie, and will document the unique place of Camogie in Irish life since the beginning of the twentieth century.

- Advertisement -

Brian Molloy, Uachtarán of the Camogie Association said: “The Newman fellowship project provides a unique opportunity for us to gather together all aspects of our Association’s proud history and document it for future generations. I would ask that everyone who has or had any connections with Camogie over the past 120 years to take the time over Christmas to bring together any materials they can find and share them with us so we can collectively preserve the rich and detailed story of Camogie.”

If anyone in Clare has information to share, you can email GAA Archivist Adam Staunton or call 01 8192350.

Since its establishment in 2007, the GAA Library and Archive has been collecting the publications, records and archives of the GAA at central, provincial and county board levels.

The GAA Library and Archive collects material that contains information on the GAA, Camogie Association and LGFA. This includes material written about the GAA and Gaelic games, (books, magazines etc.) and material created by the GAA (records and archives). The specific type of material collected by the GAA Library and Archive includes administrative records (minute books and convention reports in particular), publications (books and articles), magazines, annuals, photographs, posters and flyers, GAA newspapers and match programmes.

Find out everything you need to know about the GAA Library and Archive collection process here.