Clare hosting national competition for female handball

Clare Handball are hosting in all 9 Clare venues this weekend a festival of handball for female players.

Games will take place in Toonagh, Clarecastle x 2 courts, Newmarket-on-Fergus, Shannon, Clooney-Quin, Tulla, Kilkishen, O’Callaghan’s Mills and Tuamgraney.

This event caters to all level of players from U11 to adult, beginner adult being Mother’s and Others, which has been introduced to the programme of the She’s Ace event for the first year ever at Clare Handball request. And there are levels from this beginner grade all the way to Senior Open players.

The top female players will be in action in Clare over the weekend including the recent World Champion finalist Martina McMahon of Limerick and doubles winner Niamh Heffernan of Galway along with Roscommon’s Fiona Tully and Leah Minogue of Tuamgraney will be the Clare representative in the Open.

Clare have 60 players taking part with entries in all grades including the Mother’s and Daughters doubles and U11 fun beginners event.

Games will be operational in all courts throughout all day Saturday 9am-8pm. Finals will take place in Clarecastle and Tuamgraney on Sunday with the main event Ladies Open final listed for 1:30pm in Tuamgraney on Sunday.

Clare Handball extends an open invite to our Media partners for the final day in Tuamgraney and indeed to visit any alley over the weekend and finals in either Clarecastle, Sunday morning and Tuamgraney.

This is a huge opportunity to showcase women in sport and the benefit in supporting one of our heritage games, alleys and players.