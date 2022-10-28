Three Clare men named Hurling All Stars

Three Clare players have been chosen on the 2022 Hurling All Stars team.

For the fourth time in his career, Tony Kelly has been selected, while team-mates Shane O’Donnell and David Fitzgerald are honoured for the first time

- Advertisement -

Kelly becomes just the third Clare player to collect the award for the fourth time, with the Ballyea man joining his manager Brian Lohan in being named as an All Star for three consecutive seasons.

Inagh-Kilnamona’s David Fitzgerald picks up the award for the first time, as does Shane O’Donnell of Eire Og, meaning Clare now have had 32 players honoured as All Stars since the awards began in the 1960’s.

Fitzgerald amassed a personal tally of 2-18 across Clare’s 2022 championship run, while O’Donnell contributed 0-15 from play during the campaign.

All Ireland champions Limerick have the largest representation, with seven of John Kiely’s side selected, while there are four players from Kilkenny selected.

Padraic Mannion of Galway is the sole selection from the Tribesmen.