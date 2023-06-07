Ennis Chamber Gets Ready to Golf

The sun beamed down on Ennis Chamber President Sheila Lynch and Donough McGillycuddy, Marketing Director, Pierse Motors as they ‘warmed up’ for Ennis Chamber Golf Classic to take place at Ennis Golf Club.

“We very much look forward to Ennis Chamber Golf Classic on Friday June 16. It is always a great social and networking day in our annual calendar,” said Sheila Lynch, who warmly welcomed Pierse Motors as the event’s new Main Sponsor.

Pierse Volkswagen Ennis will showcase some of their stylish electric vehicles on the day.

To book a team of 4 at €295 (to include a meal and refreshments) email Ennis Chamber.