Ennis Chamber to host fundraiser breakfast for Ennis RFC

Ennis Rugby Football Club celebrates its centenary this year and to mark this milestone, Ennis Chamber will host a fundraiser breakfast on Wednesday, September 6th, at The Old Ground Hotel, with kind support from event sponsor CSGL Electrical.

Local journalist Eoin Brennan will interview four rugby players, all on the Munster panel, who learned their ruby skills with their first club – Ennis RFC. It’s no coincidence that this event is planned for September 6th, two days before the Rugby World Cup kick-off.

While Eoin will chat with Alana McInerney, Aoife Corey, Tony Butler and Ethan Coughlan about their rugby hopes and dreams, he will take the opportunity to also chat to them about their Rugby World Cup expectations and predictions.

- Advertisement -

There’s a free to enter prize draw, open to all attendees, for a night away at 4-star hotel, ‘The Park Hotel Dungarvan’, to include use of bicycles, to allow the winners pedal their way along the stunning Waterford Greenway, at the doorstep of this fabulous Flynn Hotel.

All funds raised from this breakfast event go to Ennis RFC Centenary Fund.

Details: Wednesday Sept. 6th, 2023, Old Ground Hotel. 08.00 breakfast

Tickets: €25 (inc. €10 donation to Ennis RFC) Eventbrite.