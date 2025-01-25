Munster Rugby announces partnership with Repucon Consulting

Munster Rugby has announced the appointment of Ennis based Repucon Consulting as its official Economic Research Advisor partner.

The partnership will see the firm work closely with Munster Rugby to measure the socio-economic and tourism benefits generated by major games and concerts at Thomond Park Stadium and Virgin Media Park. The collaboration will involve comprehensive data collection and analysis, including visitor spending profiling and assessing the overall economic contributions of events hosted at their venues.

Repucon Consulting who specialise in economic research and strategic planning with a focus on tourism, sport and recreation will undertake a series of independent studies on behalf of Munster Rugby. The partnership with Munster Rugby will include analysis of nine summer concerts in Virgin Media Park, Cork, three concerts and the Munster Rugby versus All Blacks XV game in Thomond Park Stadium.

Mark O’Connell, Director at Repucon Consulting, said “Repucon is delighted to partner with Munster Rugby in this exciting initiative. The socio-economic and tourism contributions of sport and entertainment events are often underestimated particularly in terms of their reach across the county and region. We look forward to working with Munster Rugby to quantify the immense value the venues bring to the region. This collaboration is an opportunity to provide robust evidence of the impact of events in Cork and Limerick and provide the basis for continued investment in major events.”

Ian Flanagan, CEO of Munster Rugby, highlighted the significance of the partnership:

“Munster Rugby is committed to making a positive impact on the communities we are based in. By partnering with Repucon Consulting, we aim to deepen our understanding of the tangible benefits the stadium events bring to Cork, Limerick, and the broader Munster region. This data will not only validate the economic and tourism contributions of rugby and concerts but also reinforce our role in stimulating year round community and economic benefits.”

He added “The partnership with Repucon Consulting reflects Munster Rugby’s ongoing investment in data-driven decision-making and understanding the impact our resources on the local and regional economy. Repucon Consulting’s expertise in evaluating the impacts of tourism, sport, and recreation will allow Munster Rugby to quantify these annual economic contributions more effectively.

Mark O’Connell added, “We believe that major events should not only provide immediate economic benefits but also generate value for host communities. Our main goal is to examine the socio-economic and tourism impact generated by major rugby matches and concerts. Whether it’s a high profile fixture in Thomond Park or a major headline act performing in Virgin Media Park, these events can generate huge benefits for local communities. It is now opportune to capture this information and use as a baseline for measuring the impact of future events and games in Cork and Limerick.”