Rowntree in shock departure from Munster Rugby

Munster Rugby and the IRFU have confirmed the departure of Graham Rowntree as Head Coach by mutual agreement.

Rowntree, whose contract was due to run until the summer of 2026, departs after just six games in the BKT United Rugby Championship and after successive defeats in including back-to-back losses in South Africa this month.

After joining the club in 2019, Rowntree spent three years as Forwards Coach before being appointed Head Coach ahead of the 2022/23 season.

- Advertisement -

In his first season as Head Coach, Rowntree led Munster to the URC title, the club’s first trophy in 12 years, before overseeing a top of the table finish in last season’s URC campaign.

Munster Rugby CEO, Ian Flanagan, said: “We would like to thank Graham for his passion and dedication to Munster Rugby over the past five years, and I would like to wish him and his family the very best for the future on behalf of Munster Rugby.”

The change to the senior men’s coaching team is with immediate effect, with Head of Rugby Operations Ian Costello taking over as Interim Head Coach. The recruitment process for a permanent Head Coach will get underway immediately.

Flanagan continued: “With the All Blacks XV coming to a sold-out Thomond Park this weekend and a number of big games on the horizon in November and December, our focus will be on continuing to support the coaches and the players for the season ahead.”

Graham Rowntree said: “I have thoroughly enjoyed my time here in Munster working with a very talented group of players and coaches.

“I would like to thank the wider Munster family for all the support they have shown me in my time here but now is the right stage for my family and I to look forward to a new chapter.”

Graham Rowntree was appointed Munster Rugby Head Coach in 2022 having spent three years as the province’s Forwards Coach.

Having managed and coached elite players at Premiership and international level, Rowntree was assistant coach on the 2009, 2013 and 2017 British and Irish Lions Tours.

He held the roles of Assistant Coach and Forwards Coach with England Rugby over a seven-year period and also coached Georgia at international level. He has previously worked as Forwards Coach with Premiership sides Harlequins and Leicester Tigers.

As a player, Rowntree represented Leicester Tigers and was an England international.