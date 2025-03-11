Win a trip to see Munster V La Rochelle away

Shannon Airport, official airport partner to Munster Rugby has an announced an exciting social media competition, offering the ultimate package trip to the highly anticipated Munster V La Rochelle match.

This exclusive giveaway, titled ‘Fly With Your Heroes’, provides a unique opportunity for fans to travel on the team flight and experience the match like never before.

The lucky winner will enjoy:

Flights with Killester Travel on the team flight from Shannon to La Rochelle on April 4th.

4* Hotel Accommodation in La Rochelle.

Match tickets to the Munster V La Rochelle game.

€1,000 spending money for the trip.

To amplify its proud partnership with Munster Rugby, Shannon Airport has teamed up with iconic Munster duo former Ireland and Munster prop Peter Clohessy and daughter Jane Clohessy, celebrated member of the Munster’s Senior Women Squad, to launch this competition.

Peter and Jane will be at Shannon Airport on April 4th to capture the excitement before take-off, interviewing passengers and the lucky winners for Shannon Airport’s social media channels. On flight day, lucky travellers on the La Rochelle flights will experience a taste of France, with themed refreshments for fans to sample at the departure gates.

Shannon Airport Brand Manager, Emily Brown, expressed her enthusiasm for the competition, saying, “We are delighted to offer this unique opportunity to our passengers. This competition not only highlights our strong partnership with Munster Rugby but also provides an unforgettable experience for the lucky winner to fly with their heroes and support their team in La Rochelle.”

With excitement building and high demand expected from fans, Ryanair has scheduled a special flight on Saturday 5th April for fans wanting to fly out to support their team in La Rochelle. Tickets are now available at Ryanair.com

To participate in the Shannon Airport competition, follow the instructions on their social media pages. The competition closes on Sunday, March 23rd, and the winner will be announced on Monday, March 24th. Fans can expect an electrifying match day atmosphere with Munster legend Ronan O’Gara at the helm in La Rochelle. For a chance to ‘Fly with your heroes’ and support Munster Rugby, follow Shannon Airport on Instagram and Facebook for more details and to enter.