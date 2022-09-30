Second year of Club Clare Schools U15 Hurling Championship

Over 300 boys from all over County Clare and beyond are busy preparing for the second year of the U15 Clare Post-Primary Schools Hurling competitions, which commences in November.

The competition, which caters for all Post Primary Schools in the County, as well as Gort Community College, Ardscoil Rís & St. Munchin’s College, is generating huge excitement among players, teachers and coaches in 17 different schools. Tuesday/Thursday night lights will see our top schools in the county playing against each other over a 6 week period, starting in early November, while a Tier 2 hurling blitz series will be run at St Flannan’s College. Ardscoil Rís will aim to defend their A title from last year while Scariff Community College will be looking to hold onto the B title.

A spokesperson for Club Clare said: “We are delighted to announce the launch of the Clare Post Primary Schools U15 Hurling Championship in association with Club Clare. This initiative to encourage and champion Post Primary Schools Hurling within the County, which came from the great occasion in Cusack Park in January 2020 when St.Flannan’s College and St. Joseph’s Tulla clashed in the Harty Cup Quarter Final.

Clare as a County had one of our greatest years at Munster PPS level with St. Joseph’s Tulla going on to win the Harty Cup for their 1st time in 2021. As a county we realise many other schools have aspirations of playing at the highest level and this competition can aid them on their journey. Below is an image of Clare Schools who achieved Munster success last year as well as Limerick schools who had Clare players on their teams.”

“We are delighted to have the support of Teachers, Principals and outside volunteer school Coaches, many of whom have either hurled at a very high level or have been highly successful in the development of young hurlers. This competition will cater not alone for Clare-based players but also from Galway, Limerick and Tipperary.

The tier 2 blitz series is aimed at schools where hurling is being promoted but historically didn’t have the opportunity to participate in competitions. We feel that this new format will provide the platform for these schools to grow and hopefully compete in other grades in the future. One of the main short term aims of this group is to provide meaningful games for students in all schools across the county and beyond. We are delighted that St. Pat’s Comprehensive are amalgamating to play in the B competition with St. Caimin’s this year.”

We are hoping that these competitions will attract the interest of Clare hurling supporters, parents, teachers and club personnel. Over 300 boys will be involved in the series. Games will be played under lights on Tuesday and Thursday nights during November and early December. We are very grateful to both Clare GAA and the GAA clubs in the county who have made their floodlit pitches available to us.

The Clare Post Primary Hurling Development Committee is in its second year to help promote hurling in Secondary Schools across the county. The members of this group consist of members of the Clare County Board, Games Development Full time staff, Post Primary School Teachers and members of the Hurling Development Group within the County.