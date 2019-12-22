‘A Burren Christmas’ by PJ Curtis on podcast

A special Christmas podcast will be air on Christmas ‘Eve morning featuring renowned producer and Clare native PJ Curtis.

Born in Kilnaboy in the Burren, PJ Curtis is an award-winning broadcaster, record producer, music-lecturer and published author.

This festive audio essay will be broadcast from 7am (GMT) December 24th. Additionally, local narrator and well-loved Clare FM broadcaster and musician Pat Costello, have been recruited to translate this warm winter piece via audio.

“Christmas in The Burren is serene, beautiful, and strangely mysterious. The grey mantle of winter has long since been cast over the land. In this silent world of stone, the pale low-lying sun, when it peeps through, highlights a rich tapestry of deep winter colours” – An extract from A Burren Christmas by PJ Curtis, taken from his book of essays, The Music of Ghosts.

This rich Christmas tale of nostalgic Burren Yuletides past as seen through the eyes of Kilnaboy native PJ Curtis, has been chosen by The Without Prejudice Podcast Audio essay series, which is produced by MarieAnn Mc Loughlin and available to listen to at www.speakerscorner.podbean.com

Pat, with his rich dulcet tones, will surly create the perfect festive atmosphere on this busiest of days on your Christmas calendar! The Music of Ghosts is available online at Old Forge books. As a final footnote and as Music is such an iconic part of the tapestry of Burren life (and has featured greatly in both PJ Curtis’ career as a musicologist, and in Pat Costello’s work as a broadcaster),both artists have chosen two beautiful pieces of music – “Angels Candles” by Máire Breatnach and “Corcomroe” by Chris Droney to enhance this very special broadcast..

Tune in Oíche Nollag to listen and experience evocative memories brought to you from Ghosts of Christmas past, from the heart of the Burren Co. Clare Ireland.