Safety Advice on dangers of scramblers and quad bikes

By Pat Flynn -
Most fatal incidents have involved children under 18 years of age – Photo: © Pat Flynn 2014

An Garda Síochána has issued a safety message on the dangers associated with children and young teenagers being gifted quad bikes and scramblers this Christmas.

In the last few years, there have been a number of people killed or injured in collisions involving a quad bike or a scrambler on public roads. Most of these incidents involved children under 18 years of age.

These vehicles are unsuitable for children and young teenagers and could cause life-changing injuries.

There have been several quad bike accidents in Clare in recent years including a fatal incident in the east of the county where a young boy died in 2014.

Chief Superintendent Paul Cleary of the Garda National Roads Policing Bureau stated: “Members of An Garda Síochána do not want to be delivering devastating news to another family this Christmas so our message is clear; children and young teenagers should not be driving these vehicles in public, or without the necessary licence, insurance, safety equipment and supervision.”

An Garda Síochána also wish to highlight the fact that some youths on scramblers have been linked to anti-social behaviour in our parks and public areas. This illegal and anti-social use of scramblers and quads poses a serious safety hazard, and a potential to cause fear and intimidation in our communities.

Gardaí will have a visible presence in highlighted locations and will be enforcing the Public Order Act and the Road Traffic Act.

Pat Flynn
