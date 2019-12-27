The Holiday Show returns to Limerick

The Holiday Show in association with Shannon Airport returns for its fifth year taking place Saturday and Sunday, 11th and 12th January 2020 in a new venue, the South Court Hotel, Limerick.

The Holiday Show gives you an opportunity to explore 100’s of countries, research different types of holiday packages and places you may have never considered, all while receiving one-to-one guidance from well-travelled and knowledgeable tourism experts.

Declan Power, Shannon Airport’s Head of Aviation Development said; “We are delighted to be back for a fifth year, bigger and better than before in a great new venue. Save yourself hours of trawling online, by spending an afternoon with us at The Holiday Show where you will uncover all four corners of the world.

“Shannon Airport is now the preferred airport of choice for Irish consumers outside of Dublin due to its ease of access and its ability to offer flights and holiday options to the USA, the UK, Europe and on a worldwide basis.

“This year sees the introduction of new services with Aer Lingus to both Paris and Barcelona as well as a new service to Vienna with Laudamotion, so we have another really exciting year ahead.”

The Holiday Show 2020 takes place in The South Court Hotel, Raheen, Limerick and will be open from 11am to 5 pm on Saturday 11th and Sunday 12th January. Entry and car parking is FREE. Visitors to the show will have the opportunity to discuss and book their holidays with travel experts and will be in with a chance to win one of many prizes on offer throughout the two-day event.

To keep up to date with exhibitor announcements, prizes and show related blogs, see The Holiday Show in association with Shannon Airport 2020 at www.holidayshow.ie or follow us on Facebook – @theholshow, Instagram – @theholshow and Twitter – @theholidayshow.