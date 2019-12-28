Two kayakers rescued on Lough Derg

By Pat Flynn
The kayakers were located by the crew of Rescue 115 – Photo: © Pat Flynn 2019

One person is recovering in hospital after two kayakers had to rescued this morning when they got into difficulty on Lough Derg.

A multi-agency search and rescue operation was mounted shortly after 9.00am after the Irish Coast Guard received reports that two men had gotten in trouble close to the Tipperary shore.

The Lough Derg RNLI lifeboat was tasked from its base at nearby Dromineer while the Killaloe unit of the Irish Coast Guard was also alerted. A number of National Ambulance Service resources were also mobilised along with the Shannon-based Irish Coast Guard helicopter.

Rescue 115 carried out a search of the area where the kayakers were last seen and located the casualties who had drifted some distance in the strong currents.

It’s understood that the men’s kayaks capsized in what have been described as ‘choppy waters’ however both managed to hold onto and remain with their craft.

Killaloe Coast Guard volunteers were also tasked to the incident – Photo: © Pat Flynn 2019

The two men were taken on board the RNLI lifeboat after being directed to their locations by the helicopter crew. The casualties were transported to Garrykennedy by lifeboat volunteers where the men were assessed and treated by ambulance paramedics.

Coast Guard personnel and Gardaí secured a safe landing zone for Rescue 115 in case it was required however, after being assessed by paramedics, it was confirmed that neither man needed to be airlifted to hospital.

One person was later transferred to hospital by road ambulance for treatment but his condition is not believed to be serious.

The operation was coordinated by watch officers at the Irish Coast Guard’s marine rescue sub centre on Valentia Island in Kerry.

Lough Derg RNLI volunteer helm Owen Cavanagh said: “This was a major search and rescue operation today and we are thankful we were able to rescue these two people from the water with the help of our colleagues. The water is extremely cold at this time year and with the two kayakers out of their craft and in the water they needed help immediately. Our thoughts are with them and their families and we hope they make a full recovery from their ordeal.”

Meanwhile, in North Clare, the Doolin unit of the Irish Coast Guard assisted the National Ambulance Service with an incident where a woman was injured after suffering a fall on a path at the Cliffs of Moher.

It’s understood she was knocked over by a gust of wind and sustained a hip injury. The incident happened at around 11.45am.

The woman was removed by ambulance to University Hospital Limerick for treatment but her injuries are not believed to be serious.

Coast Guard volunteers and National Ambulance Service paramedics at the Cliffs of Moher this afternoon – Photo: © Pat Flynn 2019
Pat Flynn
Chief Reporter Pat Flynn has worked as a journalist for almost 30 years. His career began during the late 1980s when, like many aspiring radio presenters of the time, he worked for local pirate radio stations in Clare and Limerick. Pat joined Clare FM in 1990 where he worked as researcher initially and later presented several different programmes including the station's flagship current affairs programme. He was also the station's News Editor and Deputy Controller of Programmes. Despite leaving in 2003 to pursue a career as a freelance journalist, he continues to work with the station to this day. As well as being the Clare Herald’s Chief Reporter Pat is also freelance journalist and broadcaster, contributing to Ireland’s national newspapers and is a regular contributor to national broadcasters.

